'This Is The New Normal': P Chidambaram Hits Out At Centre's J&K Move

P Chidambaram hit out at the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (Reuters File)

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that there was a "new normal" in place.

"Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again," Mr Chidambaram said.

"Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer," he said.

"If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.