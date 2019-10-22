P Chidambaram Gets Bail In INX Media Case, Stays In Probe Agency Custody

P Chidambaram was arrested last month from his South Delhi home.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has been in judicial custody since September 5 in the INX Media corruption case, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The 74-year-old Congress leader, however, will remain in the custody of Enforcement Directorate, the top court said today.

Mr Chidambaram left Delhi's Tihar jail last week, more than a month after he was taken there after a special court in Delhi sent the him to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case.

Allowing the probe agency to question Mr Chidambaram in custody, the court also granted him permission to have home cooked food, a separate cell, a western toilet, spectacles and medicines.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed his request for air-conditioning. He was allowed to meet family members and relatives for half-an-hour every day.

