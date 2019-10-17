Separate Cell, Western Toilet For P Chidambaram In Probe Agency Custody

P Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing in the INX Media Case.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram was allowed a separate cell, home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines and his spectacles by a special court today which sent him to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days. He will also be allowed visits by his family members and lawyers for half-an- hour daily, the court said.

The 74-year-old Congress leader, who had been at Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5 following his arrest by the CBI in August, will stay at a police station in either Tughlaq Road or Tilak Marg, when he is not being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

During his time at Asia's largest prison complex, Mr Chidambaram had been allowed a separate cell, a cot (prisoners usually sleep on the floor), a bathroom with western-style facilities, security and medicines.

He had complained of back pain after a chair that he had been using was taken away and he was not provided a pillow either.

Earlier this month he had requested the court to allow him home-cooked food, which was granted.

Mr Chidambaram is accused of signing off, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media in 2007. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

While the CBI is investigating the corruption case, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting a separate probe into allegations of money laundering.

Both the Congress leaders deny any wrongdoing and say the charges are politically motivated.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

