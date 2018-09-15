P Chidambaram Appointed As Chairman Of Congress Manifesto Panel: Sources

According to sources, Rajeev Gowda has been appointed convener of Manifesto Committee and Jairam Ramesh as the convener of Coordination Committee

All India | | Updated: September 15, 2018 19:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
P Chidambaram Appointed As Chairman Of Congress Manifesto Panel: Sources

The formal announcement would be made soon, said party sources

New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointed P Chidambaram as the chairman of Manifesto Committee, AK Antony as the chairman of Coordination committee and Anand Sharma as the chairman of Publicity Committee for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said party sources.

According to sources, Rajeev Gowda has been appointed convener of Manifesto Committee, Jairam Ramesh as the convener of Coordination Committee and Pawan Khera as the convener of Publicity Committee.

The formal announcement would be made soon, said party sources.

The manifesto committee has P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid, Shashi Tharoor, Kumari Selja, Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Gowda, Mukul Sangma, Manpreet Singh Badal, Sam Pitroda, Sachin Rao, Bindu Krishnan, Raghuveer Meena, Balchnadra Mungekar, Meenakshi Natrajan, Rajni Patil, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Lalitesh Tripathi as its members.

The publicity committee includes Anand Sharma, Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tiwari, Pramod Tiwari, Rajeev Shukla, Bhakta Charan Das, Praveen Chakravarty, Milind Deora, Ketkar Kumar, Pawan Khera, VD Satheesan, Jaiveer Shergill and Divya Spandana.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

P ChidambaramAK Antony2019 Lok Sabha elections

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusManmarziyaaniPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen Chimney

................................ Advertisement ................................