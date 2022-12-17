Over Arunachal Face-Off With China, Ashok Gehlot's Segue From Rahul Gandhi

Mr Gehlot also claimed that the judiciary is being pressured by the government.

A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the government of downplaying the threat posed by China, saying Beijing was preparing for war but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration was "sleeping", Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress top leader Ashok Gehlot today sought to 'explain' Mr Gandhi's worries.

"The crisis is not that a war is going on at the border, but what direction the country is heading in. That is a cause for concern," he said, adding that democratic institutions in the country are being weakened.

Rahul Gandhi had made the remark over fresh clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh last week at a stopover during his pan-India foot march, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Rajasthan's Dausa with Ashok Gehlot by his side.

Today, Mr Gehlot steered his criticism of the ruling party to internal affairs, saying the border dispute is not as big a crisis as what he called the attack on the Constitution of India.

"Executive, judiciary, and other offices have different roles but are part of the same mechanism. Look at the condition of the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation," he said, reiterating the grand old party's accusations that the ruling BJP has "weaponised" central agencies to target opposition parties.

Mr Gehlot also claimed that the judiciary is being pressured by the government, and suggested even the Election Commission of India is not acting independently.

"Election Commission held Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections separately, why?" he said. Congress had earlier raised an alarm about the elections, which were usually held together, being held separately this time., even though the results were to be announced together.

"The country is going through a huge crisis. The crisis is not that a war is going on at the border. This is more dangerous. Our brave soldiers can fight at the border, the country is capable enough," he said, and added that, "this crisis will make the country hollow".

"This is what Rahul Gandhi worries about," he added.

Ashok Gehlot then recounted welfare measures by his government, saying they don't publicise it much, but they are doing much more than what BJP is in their states.