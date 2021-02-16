Over 87 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far

Active cases in the country are less than 1,40,000, Health Ministry said. (File)

Over 87 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, informed the Union Health Ministry here on Tuesday.

"We have administered over 87,40,000 vaccine doses. Out of this, 85,70,000 are first doses and over 1,70,000 are second doses. These numbers are increasing," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry at a press conference in New Delhi.

He added, "Active cases in the country are less than 1,40,000. Average daily deaths in the previous one week have also decreased to 93 and the cumulative positivity rate in the country is decreasing, as of now it is 5.27 per cent."

Mr Bhushan also informed that the first doses have been administered to over 70 per cent of the registered healthcare workers in Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Bihar. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Lakshwadeep and Tripura.

The second doses of the vaccine have been administered to more than 60 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers in Ladakh, Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat and Goa, he said.

Mr Bhushan further stated that the range of daily active cases in the last 15 days has varied from 12,900 per day to 9,000 per day.

He also said in the last seven days, India has recorded 56 new cases per million population and 0.5 new deaths per million population, which is significantly lower than other countries.

"Similarly like last week, the main cases of worry are again from two states because Kerala has 61,550 cases and 27,383 cases are in Maharashtra," he added.

India on Tuesday recorded another landmark achievement as the national recovery rate from COVID-19 touched 97.32 per cent, among the highest in the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.