Over 700 Illegal Poppy Farmers Arrested Along Myanmar Border In Manipur

Police destroy poppy plantations in the hills of Manipur

Away from the media limelight, the Manipur government has launched a massive drive against drugs in the state, particularly in the hills, and against large-scale illegal poppy cultivation.

In the ongoing drive against poppy cultivation, a total of 703 people including five chiefs of hill villages have been arrested and over 400 acres poppy fields destroyed, an official said.

NDTV has got exclusive visuals of the massive drive in the hill districts of Manipur.

Eastern Manipur's five districts shares a 400-km border with Myanmar; less than 10 per cent of its international border with Myanmar is fenced, facilitating a safe transit route for illegal drugs trading to northeast India from the 'Golden Triangle', the tri-junction of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand borders - a hub of a thriving drugs peddling economy.

The state's geographical proximity to the 'Golden Triangle' and socio-economic-political situations are coming in the way of the 'War Against Drugs', a campaign launched by the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in 2018.

Besides the illegal drugs trade, in at least five hill districts of Manipur - Ukhrul, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Kamjong, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal - poppy cultivation is a big issue.

Poppy cultivation is an easy source of income for a large number of people as it is used in producing many drugs, including morphine.

Some 18,000 acres of illicit poppy, cultivated mostly in the mountainous areas, were destroyed by law enforcing agencies including the Manipur Police between 2017 and 2022, the first term of the Biren Singh government.

Poppy farmers who surrendered voluntarily would be exempted from police cases but added that legal action would be taken against those encouraging and supporting its cultivation, Mr Singh told reporters.

He said his government is firm on making Manipur a drugs-free state, adding the drive against illegal poppy cultivation in hill areas across Manipur has been going on in full swing.

Mr Singh said the war on drugs is going in a positive direction and on the verge of success as people of all sections of society support the government's initiative.

"Now, the war on drugs has become a people's movement. We will achieve the goal of making Manipur free from drugs," Mr Singh added.