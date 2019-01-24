8 Trapped After Four-Storey Building Collapses In Gurugram, Rescue On

Gurugram building collapse: A bulldozer is clearing debris from the site, and personnel of the Haryana fire service are trying to pinpoint the area where the people are trapped

Updated: January 24, 2019 08:06 IST
Gurugram building collapse: Rescue operation is going on after the four-storey building collapsed


Gurugram: 

Eight people are trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Ullawas this morning, the police said. A rescue operation is going on.

A bulldozer is clearing debris from the site, and personnel of the Haryana fire service are trying to pinpoint the area where the people are trapped.

The rescuers said it's not known yet what led the building in Ullawas, 12 km from the popular Cyber Hub, to come crashing down at 5 am.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad and Dwarka have joined the rescue operations.

More details are awaited.

