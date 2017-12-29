Over 5,900 Fresh Troops Join CISF

Over 5,900 newly trained troops have joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as it looks to bolster its manpower at various critical deployments in the country.The force is tasked with guarding the country's civil airports and vital infrastructure.The troops have passed out from various CISF training institutes in the country over the week, with the latest batch of 782 women constables passing out from the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu on Friday."The 5,949 personnel who passed out from various training institutes of the force in the last few days will soon be deployed at some of our most critical protection units like airports and other installations," CISF director general O P Singh told PTI.Mr Singh also reviewed the parade at Arakkonam on Friday."By January next year, more than 12,650 fresh troops will join force. This will not only complete the vacancy position in the force, but also enable us to cater to enhanced manpower requirements of new inductions and bolstering the old ones in coming days," a CISF spokesperson said.The force, earlier this year, was sanctioned an additional manpower of 20,449 personnel that will enable it to take up more duties like guarding airports and other vital installations in aerospace, nuclear and power sectors.The force, raised in 1969, functions under the command of the Ministry of Home Affairs.