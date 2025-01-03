Over 400 Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog Disrupts Operations

More than 400 flights were delayed at the airport in the national capital on Friday morning as low visibility conditions due to dense fog disrupted operations, according to an official.

Visibility conditions dropped to zero in some areas of the national capital due to the thick blanket of fog.

The official said over 400 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) but there were no diversions.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, 470 flights were delayed at the airport.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 11 am.

In another post at 6.35 am, DIAL said while landing and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the airport experienced very dense fog with visibility recorded at 0 metres. It said all runways are operating under CAT III, which allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions.

IGIA, operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)