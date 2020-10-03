Over 30 MPs On Their Way To Hathras Along With Rahul Gandhi

Over 200 policemen at the DND Flyway near Delhi as Rahul Gandhi heads to Hathras.

More than 30 MPs are on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh along with ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as he makes his second attempt to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died in Delhi on Tuesday after alleged gang rape.

Mr Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left from Delhi some time back in a car, two days after the two Congress leaders were stopped while marching to the village where the victim's family lives. Visuals this afternoon showed Ms Vadra driving the car and Rahul Gandhi, wearing a white kurta and mask sitting beside her. However, both of them have been stopped near UP-Delhi border.

Several Congress MPs, in separate vehicles, are headed to Hathras.

In a tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared his picture and wrote: "Heading to Hathras! #SatyagrahaForOurDaughters."

Earlier, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad had attacked the UP government over the tussle between Rahul Gandhi and UP cops on Thursday. "Leadership and its mindset have been demonstrated by what all is happening," he said. Rahul Gandhi was pushed and he fell to the ground when he was stopped by the policemen on Thursday, who thwarted his march to meet the victim's family.

"Photo opportunity kaun karta hai yeh sabko malum hai (Everybody knows who indulges in photo opportunity," the Rajya Sabha MP had told reporters, when asked about the criticism against the visit of the Congress leaders to UP.