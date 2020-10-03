Hathras Case Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Make Second Attempt To Meet Hathras Family

Hathras rape case update: Rahul Gandhi has said that he wants to meet the family to share their pain.

A delegation of party leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will try to travel to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and speak to the family of the 20-year-old Dalit woman who was gang raped and murdered, and whose body was then cremated at night by the police in a secretive ceremony.

The state administration has said that the delegation will would not be allowed to enter the village, access to which has been cut off by the UP government and in which prohibitory orders banning large gatherings is in force.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has attacked the Congress saying that the party was trying to politicise the issue.

Here are the LIVE updates on Hathras case:

Oct 03, 2020 14:21 (IST) UP Police has closed all the lanes at Delhi-UP border; only one lane is open at DND flyover, which connects Delhi with UP. Police is checking every vehicle.

Oct 03, 2020 14:15 (IST) Hathras Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena has said that Rahul Gandhi would not be allowed to enter the village, access to which has been cut off by the UP government and in which prohibitory orders banning large gatherings is in force.

Oct 03, 2020 14:14 (IST) "Nothing in the world can stop me from going to Hathras to meet this unhappy family to share their pain," Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning. दुनिया की कोई भी ताक़त मुझे हाथरस के इस दुखी परिवार से मिलकर उनका दर्द बांटने से नहीं रोक सकती। - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2020 "Nothing in the world can stop me from going to Hathras to meet this unhappy family to share their pain," Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.