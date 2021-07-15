WhatsApp Banned Over 20 lakh Indian Accounts Between May 15 And June 15

WhatsApp said it was focused on blocking abuse of its platform.

More than 20 lakh accounts were banned between May 15 and June 15 in India, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said on Thursday in its monthly compliance report that details actions taken by social media and web platforms in accordance with the country's new Information Technology Rules.

"WhatsApp [...] deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," the instant messaging platform said.

"The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration; during messaging; and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," it said.