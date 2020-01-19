Over 180 People, Stranded In Heavy Snow Near Shimla, Rescued

Vehicles stuck on a snow-laden road in Shimla. (PTI)

As many as 187 people who were stranded amid heavy snowfall near Kufri in Shimla were rescued early on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Omapati Jamwal said the people were stranded on Kufri- Chail Road due to heavy snow.

"The roads have become icy and slippery due to snowfall and 31 vehicles including buses, trucks and cars on which were stranded on NH 5 have been safely removed," he added.

"Total NH traffic Tourist vehicles, local private vehicle, HRTC Buses, private buses, transportation vehicle, taxi, car, pickup, truck, etc removed from Kufri to Dhalli and Shimla (down side) along with passengers.

"Due to snowfall, road condition is Dangerous on Kufri to Chail Road. The rescue operation was finished at about 4 am on Sunday," he added.

The weather office has a forecast for the partly cloudy sky and light snow in upcoming days. The minimum and maximum temperature will hover around minus 1 and 12 respectively.