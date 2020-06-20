Over 100 Terrorists Neutralised In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Five Months: Top Cop Dilbag Singh

Over 100 terrorists have been neutralised, Dilbag Singh said

Senior police and Army officers on Friday said that the last one-and-a-half years have been the most peaceful times in Jammu and Kashmir and with every successful anti-terror operation, security forces are moving on the path of peace.

"It gives me immense pleasure to say that the last full year and about five-and-a-half months of this year have been the most peaceful months that we have had in terms of handling law and order in general and the law and order situations around the (anti-terrorism) operation sites in particular," Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.



"During the last about five-and-a-half months, over 100 terrorists have been neutralised, out of them 50 plus were from the Hizbul Mujahideen, around 20 from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, 20 from the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the rest from smaller outfits like Al-Badr, Ansar Gazwatul Hind," Mr Singh said.

"Similarly, about half-a-dozen successful operations have been conducted in Jammu region as well in which around a dozen terrorists have been neutralised. Our Pir Panjal range is very well under control, Doda-Kishtwar is almost nearing to be terrorism-free with one terrorist remaining in Doda district and three in Kishtwar," he said.

The DGP said the security forces have been successful only because people of the union territory were cooperating.

Speaking about the situation, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju said, "With every operation that is being concluded, we are moving on the path of peace."

Lt Gen Raju said so far this year, the security forces have neutralised 102 terrorists and said, "Because of the professional manner in which these operations have been conducted, we have had just one or two civilian casualties, which means that the security forces have exercised extraordinary restraint and that is because we want to retain that connect with the people".

Of the 49 new terrorist recruits this year, 27 have been neutralised, Lt Gen Raju said, adding that recruitment of terrorist in the valley has come down drastically.