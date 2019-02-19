Over 100 People Charged For Blocking National Highway 9

Commuters alerted the police who reached the spot and disbursed the public (Representational)

More than 100 people blocked National Highway-9, following which a police case was registered against them on Tuesday, officials said.

Police said a candlelight march was carried out on Monday night remembering the killed soldiers in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

After the march, those who participated in it blocked the highway due to which traffic near Khoda and Indira Puram was affected for two hours.

Commuters alerted the police who reached the spot and disbursed the public and restored traffic movement.

An FIR was registered against more than 100 unknown persons at Indira Puram police station for blocking the highway under sections 283, 147 of IPC.

An advisory has also been issued by the police, asking the public to not create traffic hassles.