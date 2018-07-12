Over 1 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Shrine In 14 Days

Around 1,33,481 pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra in two weeks, official said.

A fresh batch of 3,419 pilgrims left Jammu on Thursday for the Kashmir Valley to perform the annual Amarnath Yatra. An official said so far over 1,33,000 pilgrims have performed the pilgrimage in the past two weeks.

"Since it began on June 28, some 1,33,481 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine," he said. On Wednesday alone, 15,696 yatris performed puja.

Of the 3,419 pilgrims, who left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys of 125 vehicles for the valley, 1,202 proceeded on the Baltal trek while 2,217 headed for Pahalgam base camp, the official added.

This year's Amarnath Yatra will end on August 26 coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival.