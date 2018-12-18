1.7 Crore Minority Students Got Scholarship In Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Stressing on equality and the necessity of staying united, Mamata Banerjee tweeted," Today is #MinorityRightsDay. We are all equal and united. Unity in diversity is our strength."

All India | | Updated: December 18, 2018 10:35 IST
Kolkata: 

Over 1.7 crore minority community students have been awarded scholarship in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

"You will be happy to know that in #Bangla, we have distributed scholarships to over 1.7 crore minority students, the highest in the country. My best wishes to all," the chief minister tweeted on the occasion of Minorities Rights Day.

Stressing on equality and the necessity of staying united, the chief minister tweeted," Today is #MinorityRightsDay. We are all equal and united. Unity in diversity is our strength."

Minorities Rights Day is celebrated on this day every year to protect rights of the minority communities and forge a better understanding among religious minorities in the country.
 

Mamata BanerjeeMinority Rights DayWest Bengal Education

