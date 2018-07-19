Over 1,600 Passengers Died On Board Trains In The Last 3 Years: Minister

Under the directions of the committee life saving equipment are now available on trains(Representational)

Over 1,600 passengers died on board trains in the past three years, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in the Lok Sabha today.



Mr Gohain said 1,678 on board fatalities were reported in the last three years.



In all the cases, the bodies were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) as per procedures and families were provided all possible assistance, the Mr Gohain said.



The Supreme Court in 2006 had directed AIIMS to form a committee and recommend medical facilities to be provided in trains and stations for emergency medical care to passengers.



It had also directed that oxygen cylinders be provided in all trains.



