On the eve of the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a spectacular drone show featuring 1,515 drones was organised to mark the airport's operational launch.

The drones moved in seamless coordination, creating striking aerial formations such as 3D lotus blooms, lotus design interiors, airport logo, green airport, a plane flying over Mumbai, the rise of India among others - all centered around the theme and splendour of the airport, NMIA said in a statement today.

Over 1,500 Drones Lit The Sky Ahead Of Navi Mumbai Airport's Operational Launch

The evening brought together innovation and artistry, transforming the night sky into a canvas of memorable and visually compelling displays, it said.

The audience who saw the beautiful drone show included the differently abled, young athletes and NMIA employees.

First conceived in 1997 by Maharashtra's city planning agency, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in 2018. The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 8 this year.

Since 2021, Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), has led the development, construction, and operational readiness of the greenfield airport, progressing it from accelerated construction to phased commercial operations within a compressed time frame.

Now, finally, the airport, inspired by India's national flower, the lotus, the terminal architecture integrated cultural identity, contemporary design and sustainability features, is set for operations after nearly eight years, which also includes two years of the pandemic.

The development is expected to reduce congestion at the existing Mumbai International Airport, besides significantly boosting capacity in the MMR.

On the first day, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air will operate domestic services, connecting the new facility to nine destinations across India. The airport will handle 15 scheduled departures on the first day, it said, adding that during the initial phase, the facility will operate for 12 hours -- between 8 am and 8 pm, with up to 24 scheduled daily departures to 13 destinations and the capability to manage up to 10 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures) per hour.

