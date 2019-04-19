Outrage Over Sadhvi Pragya's Remark On 26/11 Hero Hemant Karkare: Live Updates

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was flanked by BJP leaders who are seen clapping at the remarks.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and the BJP candidate against Congress's Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, said that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Hemant Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him.

Hemant Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is expected to file her nomination from Bhopal on April 23. Bhopal will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

