Outrage Over Sadhvi Pragya's Remark On 26/11 Hero Hemant Karkare: Live Updates

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and the BJP candidate against Congress's Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, said that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Hemant Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him.
Hemant Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is expected to file her nomination from Bhopal on April 23. Bhopal will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
- Hemant Karkare was the first officer to investigate the blasts on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and 101 injured.
- Pragya Thakur was arrested in 2008 but was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency in 2015 for lack of evidence. However, the trial court refused to let her off, saying it was difficult to accept since her motorcycle was used in the blast.
- She has been cleared of charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2017 but remains an accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
- "The investigation team called Hemant Karkare and said if you do not have evidence, let her go. He said, 'I will do anything to get evidence against her. I won't let her go.' This was his hatred (kuteelta). He was anti-national. He was dharm virudh (anti-religion). You won't believe, but I said, 'tera sarvanash hoga (you will be destroyed)'. Just after 'sawa' month, terrorists killed him," said Sadhvi Pragya to reporters on Thursday.