'Our Responsibility To Preserve Traditions': PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi made the remarks during Mann Ki Baat (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 95th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' said that our country is home to the oldest traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible.

The Prime Minister highlighted how Indian music has been bringing proximity between people not only in India but also abroad. Music relaxes not only the body but also gives joy to the mind, music also connects our society, the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister also gave the example of the Naga Community and the efforts being made by them to preserve and conserve their glorious cultural heritage.

During Man Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about the singer from Greece - 'Konstantinos Kalaitzis' who has sung Bapu's favourite song during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhiji.

"The singer has so much affection for India, that in the last 42 (forty-two) years he has come to India almost every year. He has studied the origin of Indian music, different Indian musical systems, different types of ragas, talas and rasas as well as different Gharanas. He has studied the contribution of many great personalities to Indian music; he has also closely understood the different aspects of classical dances of India. Now he has put together all these experiences related to India very beautifully in a book. There are about 760 pictures in his book named Indian Music. Such enthusiasm and fascination for Indian culture in other countries are really heartening," he said.

"In the last eight years, the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times. Talking about Electrical Musical Instruments; their export has increased 60 times. This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world. The biggest buyers of Indian Musical Instruments are developed countries like the USA, Germany, France, Japan and UK. It is a matter of fortune for all of us that our country has such a rich heritage of Music, Dance and Art," PM Modi said.

PM added that we all know the great sage poet Bhartrihari for his 'Niti Shatak'. In one of the verses, he says that one's attachment to art, music and literature is the real identity of humanity. In fact, our culture takes it above Humanity, to Divinity. In the Vedas, Samaveda has been called the source of our diverse music. Be it the Veena of Maa Saraswati, the flute of Bhagwan Krishna, or the Damru of Bholenath, our Gods and Goddesses are also attached to music. We Indians find music in everything. Be it the murmur of a river, the raindrops, the chirping of birds or the resonating sound of the wind, music is present everywhere in our civilization. This music relaxes not only the body but also gives joy to the mind. Music also connects our society.

"If Bhangra and Lavani have a sense of fervour and joy, Rabindra Sangeet lifts our souls. Tribals across the country have different musical traditions. They inspire us to live in harmony with each other and with nature. Our forms of music have not only enriched our culture but have also left an indelible mark on the music of the world. The fame of Indian music has spread to every corner of the world," the Prime Minister reiterated.

Prime Minister urged one and all to take up similar initiatives and work for preservation of cultural styles and traditions in their respective region and areas.

PM Narendra Modi has accorded Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat the pride of place in various editions of Mann ki Baat.