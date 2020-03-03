Our Doors Open For 'Good People' From Other Parties: AAP Leader Atishi

Atishi represents Kalkaji in the Delhi Assembly. (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi has said her party is not averse to accepting "good people" from other political backgrounds, provided they are not corrupt or communal and do not have any criminal background.

The legislator from Delhi, who is in Goa to strengthen Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) base, said the party wants to emerge as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP and win the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state.

The party has not shut its doors for "good people" from other political parties, she said.

"We have always said our doors are open for goodpeople from other political parties. It would be arrogant tosay good people are there only in AAP," the MLA from south Delhi's Kalkaji seat said on Monday.

"There are lot of good people in other politicalparties also, there are good people who have often found theyare not happy with the culture that exists in their politicalparty," she said.

Atishi said her party has been very clear about itscriteria of inducting leaders and workers. "We will never have someone who has the background ofbeing corrupt, criminal or communal. We are open to leadersand volunteers from other political parties, those who have fought for people's issues," she said.

The AAP leader also said there are lessons to belearnt from the party's defeat in the 2017 Goa Assembly polls. "From the Goa experience, what we learnt is that we did not have a grassroot organisation during the 2017 polls.The party's campaign was talked about and there was public support. But, as we did not have a grassroot organisation, we could not build on the support," she said. In 2017, the AAP contested 39 out of the total 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa, but it did not win a singleseat and its candidates lost deposits in majority of theseats.

"We don't think it was a mistake to contest 39 seats.We wanted to pass on the party's message to everyone. Apolitical party is the voice of people. Unless you reach outto people, how would you know their grievances," Atishi said.