Organs Of Teen Declared Brain Dead Give New Lease Of Life To 4 Patients

The girl's father agreed to organ donation after she was declared brain dead. (Representational)

The family of a 13-year-old girl, who suffered cerebral oedema and was subsequently declared brain dead at a hospital here, donated her organs, helping four patients suffering from end-stage organ failure in Chandigarh and Mumbai, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

On July 8, the girl from Chandigarh became unconscious due to cerebral oedema and was rushed to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Sector 16. However, due to worsening prognosis, she was shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in an extremely critical condition the next day.

"But all the efforts of the family and friends could not deter the dark tragedy as the little girl's ten days' struggle between life and death came to a halt as she could not be revived and subsequently...was declared brain dead on July 18," according to the PGIMER statement.

It further said the transplant coordinators at PGIMER approached the girl's father to request if he could consider organ donation.

"The resolute and braveheart father showcased immense grit and consented for organ donation," it said.

Prof Ashok Kumar, Additional Medical Superintendent, PGIMER and acting nodal officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (North), while giving details of the case, said, "As the donor family wanted their daughter to relive in others, it became our moral duty as well to respect their wish."

"Following the family's consent, we secured her heart, liver, kidneys and corneas. Once the donor organs became available, everyone swiftly got into action.... As the cross-matching indicated no matching recipient for heart in PGIMER, we immediately got in touch with other transplant hospitals to explore options for matching recipients and finally, heart was allocated to Sir H N Reliance Hospital, Mumbai with the intervention of NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation)."

Mr Kumar said, "To ensure safe and speedy transport of the harvested organs, a green corridor was created...from PGIMER to airport at Chandigarh at around 6.35 am...for the onward flight to Mumbai."

The remaining organs were transplanted to patients at PGIMER, Chandigarh.