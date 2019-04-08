Rs 281-Crore Cash Collection Scam Found In Madhya Pradesh: Tax Officials

A portion of the cash had been transferred to the headquarters of "a major political party in Delhi", and this included Rs 20 crore moved through hawala (illegal transaction) channels from the residence of a senior functionary on Delhi's Tughlak Road, it added.

Updated: April 08, 2019
Tax officials had raided the homes of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's former aides


New Delhi: 

The raids conducted in Madhya Pradesh have revealed a "widespread" and "well-organised" racket involving unaccounted cash of Rs 281 crore, the Income Tax department said in a statement today.

Income tax officials had raided the residences of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's former private secretary Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi in connection with an alleged hawala case on Sunday morning.

The raids had come just a week after the Income Tax department targeted people linked to the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition in Karnataka, a move that was criticised by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the Congress as misuse of the government's power to harass political opponents.



