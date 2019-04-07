Income Tax Officers Raid Homes Of Kamal Nath's Aides In Delhi And Indore

Tax officials from Delhi arrive at the Indore home of Kamal Nath's aide Praveen Kakkar

The homes of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's private secretary Praveen Kakkar in Indore and advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi were raided by income tax officers this morning in connection with an alleged hawala (illegal transaction) case, sources said.

Sources said Rs 9 crore has been found, and a total of six places including the homes of the two officers were raided in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The two officers had already quit from their posts after the election code came into force last month.

A team of over 15 income tax officers from Delhi reached the home of Mr Kakkar in Indore's posh Vijay Nagar at 3 am and started searching the premises, sources said. They also raided a showroom at the same area and some other properties.

The tax officers said the two officers allegedly made huge cash transactions via hawala route during election season.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath is campaigning for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, from where he is scheduled to visit Hoshangabad.

The raids on Kamal Nath's aides come just a week after income tax officials raided the premises owned by people linked to the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition in Karnataka, a move that was criticised by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the Congress as misuse of the government's power to harass political opponents.

The opposition has alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was using the tax department to intimidate and discourage opposition leaders from putting up a fight in the national elections that will begin on April 11.

