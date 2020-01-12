Smart Bomb, Futuristic Combat Vehicle In Pipeline: Ordnance Factory Board

Ordnance factories are also planning to produce guided artillery ammunition rounds for the army. (File)

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is planning to introduce "smart bombs" and would soon roll out a "Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle" made for the Indian Army, a top official said in Nagpur on Saturday.

The first-ever conference of employees of 41 ordnance factories in the country is being held at the National Academy for Defence Production at Ambajhari near Nagpur.

Director General Ordnance Factories and Chairman Ordnance Factories Board Hari Mohan told reporters that the conference would focus on "themes important for the transformation of ordnance factories into modern and business-oriented organisations".

Ordnance factories were also planning to manufacture "smart bombs" or guided artillery ammunition rounds of 81mm, 51mm, 120mm and 130mm caliber, he informed.

A "Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle" for the Indian Army was also in the works, he added.

"OFB started manufacturing Armoured Personal Carriers for the army from 1983-84. But now the OFB has developed its own Futuristic Infantry Combat (FIC) Vehicle for the army," he said.

"It is almost 85 percent ready. In coming months the FIC will be fully ready and exhibited in the next Defence exhibition," Mr Mohan added.