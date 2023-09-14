Opposition Walks Out Of Assembly Amid Himanta Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi War Of Words

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied all allegations against his wife (File)

Opposition MLAs in Assam staged a walkout in protest after Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected their request for an adjournment motion to address allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

According to the allegations leveled by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, a company associated with Mr Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma reportedly received a subsidy under a central scheme.

Mr Gogoi asserted that the subsidy was sanctioned on November 10 under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampad Yojana's agro-processing clusters programme to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's Pride East Entertainment Private Limited for a project valued at Rs 25.88 crore.

The Opposition submitted an adjournment motion notice to deliberate on this matter.

However, the Speaker deemed it "out of order", leading to a strong reaction from Opposition members.

Subsequently, the House witnessed two adjournments, each lasting 30 minutes, due to the ensuing turmoil.