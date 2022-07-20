Opposition Parties Protest Against GST Hike In Parliament Complex

GST was raised on essential items including curd and paneer from zero to 5 percent starting July 18.

Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises against inflation and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on certain commodities of daily use.

Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Left raised slogans against the government demanding a roll back of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread, and paneer.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others were present during the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament premises.

The Congress and other parties have been seeking a discussion in Parliament on the issue of inflation and GST rates. Parliament has witnessed disruptions over the issue ever since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

The protesting opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) also held banners and placards, saying "Gabbar Singh Tax Strikes again".

The opposition has been describing the GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, referring to the Bollywood blockbuster Sholay's villain Gabbar Singh who illegally collected taxes from villagers in the film.

The protest also came in the wake of the row over the Rajya Sabha secretariat issuing a circular saying no protest or demonstration will be allowed inside Parliament.

