Opposition Meeting On Thursday To Discuss Joint Front Formation Postponed

The meeting, to be attended by Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The proposed meeting of the Congress and other opposition parties on November 22 to discuss formation of a joint front against BJP-led NDA has been postponed, the sources said today.

The meeting, to be attended by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of other parties, was also expected to discuss a common programme for the proposed front.

Mr Naidu, who has taken the lead in uniting the opposition parties has met several leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, DMK chief MK. Stalin, Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, among others.

Mr Naidu is also likely to meet Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today in Kolkata to invite her to join the proposed non-BJP front.