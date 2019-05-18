Election 2019: Chandrababu Naidu Meets Rahul Gandhi In Pre-Result Move For Non-BJP Front

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today and discussed firming up a non-BJP front to keep the ruling party out of power after results of the national election are declared next week. He also met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the capital.

The Telugu Desam Chief's efforts come ahead of a mega meet of opposition leaders on May 23, hosted by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, to prepare for the possibility of a less than decisive verdict.

Mr Naidu, 69, is also likely to meet Uttar Pradesh alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh this evening in Lucknow.

He met CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and discussed with them the possibility of a tie-up in the post-results scenario.

"We welcome not only the TRS but any party which is against the BJP. We are welcoming all such parties to be a part of our grand alliance," Mr Naidu had said on Friday, when asked about whether the Congress-led alliance will join hands with Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

K Chandrashekar Rao, a bitter rival of Mr Naidu, has been busy with his own mission, to try and organise a non-Congress, non-BJP front. He also met with Mr Stalin, who has openly endorsed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for prime minister.

Mr Naidu also met the Election Commission on Friday and accused it of being pro-government and demanded action against the BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur for remarks glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Earlier this month, Chandrababu Naidu met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her state and attended two rallies with her.

