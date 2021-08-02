'Opposition Busy Defaming Government, Maligning PM Modi's Image': Minister

Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt accused Opposition of engaging in unnecessary criticism.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Sunday accused the Opposition of engaging in unnecessary criticism and trying to malign the image of the Central government when the entire world is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies.

Emphasising that the world is praising the BJP-led Central government's achievements including abrogation of Article 370, 35 A, implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act and the surgical strikes launched to give a befitting reply to Pakistan's terrorist activities, Mr Bhatt said that the Opposition has the habit of criticising the government's policies and actions.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Bhatt said, "The government is doing so well. Whenever the Central government works towards removing the shortcomings of the previous governments, the Opposition does not like it, be it the abrogation of article 370, removal of 35 A, implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act or the launch of airstrikes and surgical strikes where our country's armed forces gave a befitting reply to some of the terrorist incidents carried out in our country."

"Despite all these achievements of the present government, the Opposition is busy defaming the government, maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole world is praising the government for its landmark decisions but our own people (Opposition) is busy with unnecessary criticism. But I really do not understand their motive behind this kind of behaviour. Maybe they have adopted a policy of 'hit and run' where they hit the government by way of unnecessary criticism and try to run away from their own responsibilities," said the Union Minister.

Stating that the Opposition was behaving irresponsibly by creating ruckus in the Parliament and not allowing it to function, Mr Bhatt said that such behaviour is 'not in the interest of democracy'.

"The Opposition is constantly creating a ruckus regarding the Pegasus issue and is not allowing the Parliament to function. The way the Opposition is not allowing the Parliament to run is very painful. It is very sad for democracy. Pros and cons are always there, but the irresponsible behaviour of the Opposition is not in the interest of democracy at all," the Union Minister said.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire.

In the Assam and Mizoram border dispute case, Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt said, "The government is aware of each and every development. It is closely monitoring the situation. Everything will be back to normal soon. It would be too early to comment much on this matter at this moment. But the government has an eye on the matter."

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

Congratulating PV Sindhu for bagging a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, Mr Bhatt said, "Our daughter has created history in the Olympics. Hearty congratulations to PV Sindhu. History is being made. It is a matter of pride for us. I wish her all the best."

Ms Sindhu has set a "record for India" by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

