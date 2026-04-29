Opinion | Ma, Maati, Manush Vs Infiltrators: Battle Of Narratives In Bengal

There is a particular quality to the political air of Bengal in election season - thick with the fragrance of jasmine, smoke and old argument, with the smell of fish curry drifting past campaign hoardings, and somewhere, always, the sound of drums that could equally be announcing a puja or a rally. It is a state that has never done anything quietly. It invented the Bengal Renaissance, gave India four Nobel laureates, its longest running socialist government, and for 15 years, given the rest of the country a spectacle it cannot quite decode: A woman in a white cotton saree and white rubber chappals, walking barefoot through floods, who has become the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state's post-Left history.

On May 4, as the counting machines begin their cold arithmetic, Bengal will be trying to answer a question: Who belongs to this land? And more precisely -- who gets to ask?

Two narratives have stalked this election with the intensity of monsoon clouds. On one side, Mamata Banerjee's Ma, Mati, Manush -- Mother, Soil, People -- that three-word invocation she coined in 2011 when she broke 34 years of Left rule with the force of a woman who had been lathi-charged, teargassed, and politically buried more times than any reasonable person would survive.

On the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's thunderous campaign noun: Ghushpaithi - infiltrators - the word that the BJP has made into a political instrument as sharp as any sickle the Communists once wielded in these very fields.

Speaking in Bangaon ahead of the second phase of election, PM Modi hit out at the key constituency of Mamata Banerjee, listing sexual assaults on women since the party "came to power 15 years ago". He ripped into Trinamool saying it betrayed its own slogan "Ma Mati Manush". "'Ma' is crying, 'maati' is with infiltrators, 'maanush' is scared," he added.

Two words. Two visions. One Bengal.

The Gospel of Ma, Mati, Manush

To understand what Mamata Banerjee's slogan means in the body and bones of Bengal, one has to stand for a moment in Gangasagar, where the sacred river meets the sea, or in the tea gardens of Dooars where the pluckers have been poor for a hundred years, or in the Muslim fishing villages of the Sundarbans where the land is being swallowed by saltwater. These are places where the government -- any government -- has historically been a distant rumour. Mamata Banerjee changed that. Or at least changed the feeling of it.

Ma is not just a word for mother. In Bengal's political grammar, it is the intimacy of the person who feeds you. Mati is not just soil; it is ancestry and belonging, the argument that what grows here is ours; and Manush -- people -- is the populist promise that a government answers to faces, not abstractions.

The Trinamool's welfare architecture is formidable, and the BJP knows it. Lakshmir Bhandar has reached nearly two crore households. Kanyashree gives scholarships to girls. Swasthya Sathi is a health insurance scheme covering five lakh rupees per family. Duare Sarkar -- government at the doorstep -- literally brought bureaucrats to village thresholds, reducing the ancient extortion of the middle-man.

"She has repeatedly said to consider her as the candidate contesting in all 294 seats of the West Bengal Assembly," they say, drawing parallels with the BJP, which tries to make PM Modi the face of elections across the country.

In 2021, when the entire BJP machine came to Bengal, PM Modi addressed dozens of rallies; Amit Shah toured continuously, the Trinamool still won 215 of 294 seats. The lesson Banerjee drew: Bengali identity, Bengali asmita, is her best armour. The more the BJP looks like a Delhi imposition, the more she looks like the daughter of the soil.

This time, she has gone further. In February, she appeared before the Supreme Court, not as Chief Minister but, remarkably, as a common citizen, to challenge the SIR of electoral rolls, which had struck 91 lakh names from voter lists across the state. She then staged a week-long sit-in protest in Kolkata in early March, framing the SIR deletions as an attempt by the Centre to disenfranchise her voters -- particularly the Muslims of Murshidabad, Malda, and Uttar Dinajpur.

The performance was vintage Mamata Banerjee: Part street-fighter, part statesman, entirely theatrical. And it worked as narrative. The SIR controversy became the dominant election issue, drowning out, at least partially, the BJP's talking points on corruption.

The Gospel of Ghushpaithi

Amit Shah is a man who understands arithmetic the way a hydraulic engineer understands pressure. He does not speak to the room; he speaks to the number. And the number he has been speaking to in Bengal, for years now, is the calculation of demographic change along the Bangladesh border -- the 2,500-kilometre frontier through which, the BJP contends, an undocumented tide has been flowing for decades, reshaping villages in Murshidabad, altering Cooch Behar, pressing against the chicken's neck of the Siliguri corridor.

Ghushpaithi is not simply a neutral administrative category. In the BJP's campaign rhetoric, it has become a word that does three things simultaneously: it warns Hindu voters of demographic threat, it ties Mamata Banerjee's Muslim vote bank to a foreign menace, and it links the local to the national security frame -- the NRC, the CAA, the fencing of borders. Amit Shah has stood in Cooch Behar and Basirhat and said a BJP government would complete the border fence, accelerate CAA citizenship processing, and end what he calls Bengal's era of "tushtikarani" appeasement.

Beyond infiltration, the BJP has hammered relentlessly on the school recruitment scam -- among the most damaging governance failures of Mamata Banerjee's tenure -- thousands of teaching jobs allegedly sold, the former education minister arrested, CBI investigations spiralling. They have invoked the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder of 2024, which sent hundreds of thousands of Bengalis, many of them women who might otherwise vote Trinamool, into the streets demanding justice. And they have pointed to unemployment, the hollowing of Bengal's industrial base, and what they call the persistent cut-money culture -- the informal taxation of development funds by local Trinamool functionaries.

142 seats of South Bengal, The Fortress of Welfare

South Bengal, where voting for 142 seats is scheduled for April 29, is where Mamata's power is most deeply rooted, and where the election's outcome is most likely to be decided. North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, and Howrah together hold 91 seats -- roughly a third of the assembly -- and they form the Trinamool's strongest fortress and the BJP's most crucial gateway to power.

In Bhabanipur, Mamata's own constituency in South Kolkata, the streets carry a fervency that belongs to personal loyalty more than party affiliation. In the Sundarbans, where fishermen live at the mercy of both the Bay of Bengal and their distance from markets, the welfare schemes are not abstractions but the difference between a child who stays in school and one who does not. In Nandigram -- that charged constituency where Mamata lost to Suvendu Adhikari in 2021 by a narrow margin -- a rematch is underway, and the local arithmetic of betrayal and counter-betrayal runs deeper than any national narrative can map.

Complications Neither Side Will Admit

Every election has its shadow narrative, the story that the campaigns cannot quite tell because it cuts against their chosen mythology. For the Trinamool, the shadow is corruption. The school recruitment scam is not a BJP invention. The cash recovered from the residence of former minister Partha Chatterjee was real. The cut-money culture - where local functionaries skim development funds -- is, by most accounts, endemic. For fifteen years, the question of who gets a government job in Bengal has been entangled with who knows whose cousin in which booth committee.

Anti-incumbency after a decade and a half is not manufactured, it is earned.

For the BJP, the shadow is the gap between the "ghushpaithi" narrative and the lived reality of communities it is supposed to represent. Many Matua families, the very Hindus the BJP invokes as victims of infiltration, have had names deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR process. The CAA promise, made and remade across multiple elections, has not delivered citizenship papers for most of those who were told they would receive them.

Then there is the RG Kar case -- the rape and murder of a young doctor in a government hospital that shook Kolkata in August 2024 with an intensity that bypassed party affiliation. The women who marched under the slogan Ratrer Aandhokar Cheere (Tearing Through the Darkness of Night) were not marching for the BJP. They were marching against a state apparatus that seemed, for days, more concerned with managing the narrative than finding justice. Mamata Banerjee survived it, but the wound remains open in the urban middle class.

Writing on The Wall?

The BJP's vote share trajectory is the most dramatic in any Indian state: from 4 per cent to 38 per cent in a decade. The recruitment scam has eaten into the credibility of every government promise about jobs.

The SIR deletions, whatever their intent, will reduce Muslim turnout in several constituencies. Sandeshkhali, Nandigram, the RG Kar shadow - these are real fissures in an otherwise formidable dam. The BJP has reorganised, speaks more Bengali, and has Suvendu Adhikari's intimate knowledge of Trinamool's internal architecture as its tactical guide. The cry of "Poriborton" after 15 years of anti-incumbency has created a popular wave for the BJP. PM Modi's popularity across Bengal matches that of the Chief Minister.

Banerjee pretends to play on the front-foot while she is forced on the backfoot.

The outcome of this election is going to be a make-or-break for both parties. For 71-year-old Mamata, this election is crucial - she knows if she loses, it will be an uphill battle to bounce back five years from now.