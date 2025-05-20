"Operation Sindoor Is Clear Message To Terrorists": Smriti Irani

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with former Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, led a Tiranga Yatra in Delhi to honour the Indian Armed Forces for their crucial role in Operation Sindoor.

Speaking during the yatra on Monday, Smriti Irani emphasised the significance of Operation Sindoor, stating, "Operation Sindoor is a symbol, a pledge of our country. It's not just a mission of our Armed Forces but a clear message to terrorists that whenever they target the women of our nation, the entire country, the Government of India, and the Indian Armed Forces will be there to protect them."

Ms Irani further expressed her admiration for the women of India whose loved ones are serving on the borders, adding, "Our 'sindoor' is safe because they are at the border. We bow before such women and our Indian Armed Forces. We also express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who pledged that he wouldn't let the country cower or break."

She also praised the Prime Minister's strong message and assured that Operation Sindoor would continue until every terrorist camp is eliminated.

"Together with the Indian armed forces, the country has given a befitting reply to Pakistan. A message has been sent by the PM, the Government and the armed forces that until each and every terrorist camp is destroyed, Operation Sindoor will continue," the former Union Minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that today, all women of the country bow before the Indian Armed Forces.

"Through Operation Sindoor, how they (Indian Armed Forces) protected the honour of crores of women, guarded the borders and destroyed terrorist camps, I thank them from the bottom of my heart. PM Narendra Modi, the Indian armed forces and the Government of India took empowered decisions in the interest of the honour of 140 crore people of the country," she said.

"PM ordered the armed forces to go and destroy every terrorist camp (in Pakistan). Pakistan received a befitting reply. The 140 crore people of India are united. These women stand with the armed forces and the Government of India. To give this message, women have taken out this Tiranga Yatra, Sindoor Yatra," the Delhi CM said.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, speaking about the ongoing Tiranga Yatra, said that in every village, town, and district, women are carrying the national flag and expressing their sincere thanks and gratitude to our armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving safety and security to this nation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and will continue until May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on the cessation of hostilities.

