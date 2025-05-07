"Justice In 15 Days": Families Of Pahalgam Victims On Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday morning, targeting nine terror camps and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, believed to be operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The strikes came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

As details of the operation unfolded, the families of victims expressed relief and gratitude.

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who was among the victims, said she was moved by the name of the operation.

"I was extremely emotional after hearing the name (Sindoor) of the mission," she told news agency ANI. "When Amit Shah came to Srinagar to pay homage to those who were given 'veer maran', the sisters who lost their husbands were pleading. I think this is why such a name has been attributed to the operation," Jagdale said.

"The loss of husbands and fathers was not left in vain. India has paid actual homage to them (victims) by striking. I want to thank you for the justice served within 15 days."

Asha Narwal, mother of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, told ANI, "My whole family is with Modi Sahab, who has taken revenge today. I want to tell the Armed Forces personnel to keep moving forward. Today, a tribute has been paid to all those who lost their lives."

Vinay Narwal's father-in-law Sunil Swami spoke to PTI. "We got good news, we were waiting," he said. "Himanshi (Vinay Narwal's wife) was asking when the revenge would be taken. I believe that the government has started it, we have full faith in the government. There should be a big action, so that no sister, daughter's 'sindoor' (vermilion) is wiped out in future. The whole country, our family would be relieved. There is no doubt that it is Operation Sindoor, because they had deliberately killed the gents and spared ladies, they wiped out the 'sindoor'. There should be a final and decisive assault, the enemies should be destroyed."

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim of the Pahalgam attack, told ANI, "I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi, who listened to the pain of the country's people. The way the Indian military has destroyed the terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, I thank our military for that. My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news."

Manoj Dwivedi, uncle of Shubham Dwivedi, said that justice had been finally served to the victims. "On 22nd April, when our child lost his life, we said that a revolution is going to come in our country, and we were sure that PM Modi would take the strictest step to finish terrorism. I want to thank PM Modi for the real tribute that the Army has given today to our son," he told ANI.

He also spoke to PTI, saying, "Modi ji has done what he had said. We had complete faith that our PM would definitely do something. PM Modi had assured us and the entire country. I believe that terrorism will be wiped off completely in the coming days. India had also given a befitting reply to the enemy this time. I think he will finish terrorism completely."

Shubham Dwivedi's brother told IANS, "The whole nation is thanking Modi ji and our armed forces. People feel that if someone challenges our country in this manner, we must respond with strength. The entire nation is expressing gratitude to Modi ji and the armed forces."

Harshal Sanjay Lele, son of Sanjay Lele killed in the terror attack, spoke to IANS on Operation Sindoor, "I happened to be awake at that time though I don't know why I couldn't sleep, but it turned out to be a good thing, as I got to watch the events unfold live."

Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran who was shot dead by terrorists in front of her during the family's holiday in Kashmir, extended a "big salute" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army, and the Union Government for their missile strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PTI reported.

The Pahalgam terror attack killed a local pony handler, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, while he was trying to save the tourists. On Operation Sindoor, his father Hyder Shah told ANI, "We are delighted that the killing of those 26 Pahalgam victims, including my son, has been avenged. I thank the government. Security forces and the government took revenge in the future. No one should lose their lives like this. We had confidence in PM Modi. We got justice today."

Anantnag, J&K: Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local, died in the Pahalgam terror attack while trying to save the tourists



His brother Syed Nowshaad thanked the security forces, PM Modi, and the government "for taking such a good step." "They have avenged the death of those innocent people. We feel proud of our government, we had faith in them," he told ANI.

Anantnag, J&K: Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local, died in the Pahalgam terror attack while trying to save the tourists



Mother of Manjunath Rao, a Karnataka resident killed in the Pahalgam attack, told ANI her son's "sacrifice didn't go in vain." "We were hopeful that PM Modi would take suitable action, and he did that."

Another relative told ANI, "We are thrilled by this retaliation. The name 'Sindoor' itself got us thrilled. Twenty-six people were killed in Pahalgam. This is a tribute to all Pahalgam victims."

At 10 am on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence held its first formal briefing on Operation Sindoor. Two senior women officers led the session.