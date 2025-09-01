OpenAI Plans To Set Up Data Center In India: Report

ChatGPT parent OpenAI is scouting local partners to set up a data center in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has formally registered as a legal entity in India and has begun building a local team. The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base.

The plan to build a large new data center could mark a major step forward in Asia for OpenAI's Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure push, Bloomberg News reported.

The location and timeline of OpenAI's proposed India project remain uncertain, Bloomberg reported, adding that CEO Sam Altman may announce the facility during his visit to the country in September.

US President Donald Trump in January announced Stargate, a private sector investment of up to $500 billion for AI infrastructure, funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle.

