OP Chautala Takes Class 10 English Exam, Had Studied For It While In Jail

(File)

Om Prakash Chautala, former Haryana Chief Minister, took a Class 10 English exam on Wednesday. He sat for the exam at Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School in Sirsa.

He had reportedly requested a writer because of a fracture and was allowed one. The 86-year-old president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) reportedly finished the exam in two hours and left.

Mr Chautala had taken his Class 12 examinations under the Haryana Open Board earlier this year. But when the results were declared on August 5, his were held back because he had not yet taken a mandatory Class 10 English exam.

For his Class 12 results to be released, the veteran Haryana leader needed to clear the English compartmental exam.

The former Chief Minister passed his Class 10 exam from the National Institute of Open School in 2017, while he was serving a jail sentence ordered by the Supreme Court over his role in a teachers' recruitment scam. At the time, his son

Abhay Chautala had announced to reporters that his father had taken the Class 12 exams and had cleared it with first division. But the institute clarified later that it was his Class 10, not Class 12 exam.

Mr Chautala studied for the latest exam in Tihar Jail in Delhi, where he served his 10-year sentence from 2013. Along with his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others, the four-time Chief Minister was released last month, two months before schedule on account of a special remission.