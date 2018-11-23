Only The Elderly And Children Remain In This Madhya Pradesh Village

Most houses are locked up in Madhya Pradesh's Gora village, affected by sucessive droughts.

With every second house locked up, Madhya Pradesh's Gora village wears a deserted look. Four successive years of drought have forced young men and women to migrate from the village in search of employment. Only children and elderly can be spotted in the village with hope of a better future.

A young boy Jaihind said, "My family members have left the village. I live here alone to study. I want to become a policeman."

Another boy Lal said that he wishes to stay in the village and work. "My father and mother have left the village and I and my two brother live here. I want to become an engineer. I want to stay and work here," he said.

Lack of opportunities in the village, however, leave them with a little choice.

Rajkumar who was planning to leave the town said, "I am going to Delhi-Noida and would work as a labor or find work at some factory. I can't work here because the pay is very less and we won't be able to sustain my family."

Droughts and erratic rainfall pattern have affected the groundwater level in the state.

The state government has announced drought in 110 tehsils of 13 districts, including the five rain-starved districts of Bundelkhand. There was no rain last year and led to yet another drought.

The 230-Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

The Assembly election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing to secure his fourth consecutive term as the chief minister of the state, the Congress party is looking to regain power after 2003.



(With Inputs From ANI)