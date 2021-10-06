Only 15 Of 230 MLAs Submitted Asset Details To Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Of the 15 members who submitted asset details, 10 were from BJP and five were Congress MLAs. (File)

Two years after the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha passed a unanimous resolution making it mandatory for each member to furnish details of their and dependents' assets and properties annually, just 15 MLAs have so far declared their details in the 230-member House.

The resolution was passed on December 8, 2019, and according to it, every member of the House must furnish details of their and dependents' movable and immovable assets every year by June 30.

But so far, only 15 members - 6.6% of the current strength of the House - have furnished their details to the Vidhan Sabha. 10 BJP MLAs, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Speaker, and five Congress MLAs have submitted their details. Ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath is yet to submit his.

The state's Upper House currently has 227 members while three seats are vacant.

Members of the BJP (then the opposition in the state) had suggested that instead of passing a resolution, legislation should be passed by the House for the purpose. But the state's Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang has now said, "There is no issue in it. All are giving the details. The details are also given by all at the time of contesting polls."

On the other hand, Congress MLA from Bhopal Southwest PC Sharma - who served as the Law Minister in the previous Kamal Nath government - and is among the Congress MLAs who haven't furnished the details to the Vidhan Sabha, blamed the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns for failing to submit the details. "Now since everything is opening up, the details will be submitted before the Vidhan Sabha in the next two months," Mr Sharma said.