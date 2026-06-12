Air India Crash: A Baby Boy Who Would Never Know His Father, Sister

As her husband and daughter boarded the doomed Air India flight a year ago, Mobbashera Vahora could never have imagined that her life would come crashing down in an instant. Moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, London-bound Air India Flight 171 crashed in what is one of India's worst aviation disasters in recent years.

Among those who lost their lives were her husband, Parvez Vahora, and their four-year-old daughter, Zuveriya. They had come to India to visit family and were returning to their home in London. The father and daughter were on board the ill-fated flight when it crashed shortly after departure, leaving behind grieving relatives and loved ones struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Back in London, Zuveriya's mother Mobbashera was left to cope with an unimaginable loss. Unable to stay in the UK on her own after the tragedy, she has since returned to the family's native place in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

Pregnant at the time of the crash she grappled with the devastating loss. After returning to India, Mobbashera gave birth to a baby boy, a bittersweet moment for a family shattered by the plane tragedy.

"There was no way she could have stayed there alone," Faruk Bhai, her relative, told NDTV, recalling how the family brought her back to Tarapur to be surrounded by loved ones.

"She was pregnant and was in London when this tragedy unfolded. She lost everything. The family decided that she should move back," he added.

While the birth of the child brought a glimmer of hope, it also served as a poignant reminder of the father and sister he will never know. Answers and justice still awaited.

Their story is one among hundreds of lives upended by the AI-171 disaster. Anil Ambalal Patel lost his only son, Harshit Patel, and daughter-in-law, Pooja Patel, who had travelled from the UK to spend time with family before boarding the flight back to London.

The crash also wiped out families. Pratik Joshi and Komi Vyas, doctors, along with their three children, who were preparing to begin a new chapter in the UK, died in the crash. Among those who died were also Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The only survivor of the crash is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national. He walked out of the wreckage with injuries even as 241 others on board lost their lives, including own brother.

260 people died in the crash. One year since, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau continues its probe into the crash. Meanwhile Air India has said that interim compensation has been paid to 96 percent of the families whose relatives were onboard the flight.