"One Torments, The Other Cheats": Vijay's All-Out Attack On BJP, DMK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday launched his most scathing attack yet, accusing both the BJP at the Centre and the DMK in Tamil Nadu of "cheating the people in different ways" and failing to deliver on their promises.

Beginning his maiden state-wide tour from Tiruchirappalli, the actor-politician said just as kings once prayed at temples before going to war, he had come to meet the people before preparing for the "democratic battle of 2026". He reminded supporters that he had promised to visit them and declared that his was not just a single voice but "the voice of all Tamils".

Vijay said neither the BJP nor the DMK would be spared: "We will not leave the BJP that torments people, nor the DMK that cheats them."

Sharp Critique Of BJP Policies

The actor-politician rejected the BJP's push for One Nation, One Election, calling it a scheme for "electoral manipulation." He also warned of a "grand conspiracy" of delimitation that would reduce south India's political strength.

He accused the Centre of denying funds for Tamil Nadu's students, attempting to impose Hindi and Sanskrit against Tamil's two-language policy, and pressuring archaeologists to dilute the Keezhadi excavation findings. He alleged that the BJP government had failed to release disaster relief funds properly, turned a blind eye to attacks on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, and ignored the distress caused by the NEET medical exam controversy.

"These are just a few samples of the betrayals the BJP government at the Centre has done," Vijay said.

'Unfulfilled Promises'

If the BJP betrayed Tamil Nadu, Vijay alleged, the DMK betrayed its own people. He accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of fulfilling barely a quarter of the DMK's 505 poll promises and still "claiming success without any conscience."

Ridiculing the DMK's much-publicised schemes, he said: "You don't give Rs 1,000 to every woman, but you humiliate those who get it by boasting. You give free bus rides, then mock women as if they travel only for free."

Vijay reeled out a long list of promises he claimed were unkept - Rs 100 LPG subsidy, scrapping of NEET, waiver of student loans, jobs for 10 lakh graduates annually, restoration of the old pension scheme, 40% job quota for women, filling 3 lakh vacancies, benefits for fishermen, weavers, auto drivers, teachers, ration supply improvements, and higher old-age pensions. After each point, he asked: "Did you do it?"

"Both governments are guilty," Vijay thundered. "The BJP government deceives Tamil Nadu. The Stalin government deceives Tamils with trust. One is betrayal, the other is fraud - both are crimes against democracy."

Local Issues

Vijay also highlighted Trichy-specific concerns - unresolved Cauvery water disputes, drinking water shortages in Manapparai and Vaiyampatti, polluted groundwater due to industrial effluents, and illegal sand mining allegedly controlled by people linked to the DMK. He pointed to the kidney theft scandal at a hospital owned by a DMK legislator, questioning: "With two ministers from this district, what benefit has Trichy really received?"

TVK's Pledge

Vijay promised TVK would not give false assurances but only what was "practically possible." Basic needs like education, ration, healthcare, electricity, roads, and drinking water would be delivered "without compromise," he said, along with absolute focus on women's safety and law and order.

"Our goal is a Tamil Nadu without poverty, without family domination, without corruption - a real democracy with conscience," Vijay declared. "Victory is certain. Nallathe nadakkum (Only good things will happen)."