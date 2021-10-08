One Terrorist Killed In Retaliatory Police Fire In Kashmir

Kashmir saw a sudden spurt in terror attacks, mostly against minorities, this week (Representational)

One terrorist was killed today in an exchange of fire with the police in Srinagar while another escaped, officials said.

"Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The police have also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the spot, officials said, adding that the identity of the killed terrorist is still unknown.

The Kashmir valley has seen a sudden spurt in attacks by terrorists, mostly against the minorities, this week.

Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meet Thursday and reportedly pulled up local officials over the security lapse. The police, according to sources, are clueless and have launched a massive crackdown to find evidence. Dozens of youths have also been rounded up for questioning.

The spate of targetted killing of civilians has led to the exodus of several Kashmiri Pandits living in transit camps. Kashmir's Sheikh Pora area now resembles a ghost town as nearly 400 Pandit families have fled since Thursday.

On Tuesday, terrorists killed a prominent chemist, a street food vendor, and a cab driver within an hour in three separate places of the Valley. Less than 48 hours after the three attacks, a principal and a teacher of a government school were killed in Srinagar on Thursday.

Seven people have been killed in terror attacks in Kashmir in the last six days. "We are concerned about every civilian life," Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh had told NDTV.

The biggest challenge for the authorities now is to prevent further attacks and stop the exodus of Pandits from the Valley over the recent terror strikes.