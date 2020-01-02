''One Nation, One Ration Card'' Implemented In 12 States: Ram Vilas Paswan

The facility will be implemented in all states in the country by June 2020, minister had said.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the ''one nation, one ration card'' facility has been started in 12 states in the country on the first day of the new year.

"Today from January 1, 2020, the ''One Nation, One Ration card'' facility has been started in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura," Mr Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

Under this facility, the beneficiaries of the public distribution of these states can get their share of rations in any of the 12 states in which they are residing.

आज 1 जनवरी 2020 से देश के कुल 12 राज्यों आंध्रप्रदेश, तेलंगाना, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा, राजस्थान, कर्नाटक, केरल, मध्यप्रदेश, गोवा, झारखंड और त्रिपुरा में *एक राष्ट्र एक राशनकार्ड* की सुविधा की शुरुआत हो गई है। 1/2 #OneNationOneRationCard — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) January 1, 2020

इन 12 राज्यों के जनवितरण प्रणाली के लाभुक अब इन किसी भी राज्य में निवास करते हुए अपने अभी के राशनकार्ड से ही अपने हिस्से का राशन प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। जून 2020 तक देश के सभी राज्यों को इससे जोड़ा जाएगा। 2/2 #OneNationOneRationCard — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) January 1, 2020

The facility will be implemented in all states in the country by June 2020.

Earlier on December 3, Mr Paswan had announced that the ''One Nation, One Ration card'' system will be ''implemented without fail in the entire country'' by June 30, 2020.