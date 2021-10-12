One More Arrest In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Report

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Police in UP have arrested one more person today (Representational)

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur today arrested one more person in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and produced him in a local court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Senior prosecution officer SP Yadav said they have sought 14-day police custody of Shekhar Bharti and the hearing in this regard will take place on Wednesday.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody, the officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

With Shekhar Bharti's arrest, police so was have arrested four people.

Earlier, they had arrested Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

SP Yadav said two people - Ankit Das and Latif - moved applications for surrender at the Chief Judicial Magistrate or CJM court.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)