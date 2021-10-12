One More Arrest In Case Of Farmers Run Over By Minister's Car In UP

The police so far have arrested four people in the case (File)

One more person has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight protesters, including four farmers. The man was produced before a court which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, two others moved applications for surrender at the court.

Senior prosecution lawyer SP Yadav said they have sought 14-day police custody of Shekhar Bharti and the hearing will take place tomorrow. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody, Mr Yadav said.

With Bharti's arrest, the police so far have arrested four people.

Earlier, Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and two other accused Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested in the case.

According to a report, Shekhar was driving a black Fortuner that was behind the car that mowed down four farmers. However, the police did not confirm anything about Shekhar Bharti.

In another development, two people - Ankit Das and Latif - moved an application for surrender at the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

Ankit Das is said to be a friend of Ashish Pandey and is the nephew of former minister Akhilesh Das. The Fortuner is said to be owned by him. Nothing is know about Latif.

When asked who they are, SP Yadav said the prosecution has sought a report from the police station regarding their status in connection with the FIR.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3. The farmers were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle of BJP workers, following which infuriated farmers allegedly attacked some people in the vehicles.

The others who were killed included two BJP workers and their driver. A local journalist had also died in the incident.

Farmers claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by the accused and his father.

Ashish Mishra was arrested after 12 hours of questioning late on Saturday night.