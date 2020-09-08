1 Dead, 4 Injured As World War II-Era Bomb Goes Off In Nagaland: Police

All the four injured persons, including a woman, were taken to a hospital, police said (Representational)

A metal scrap collector was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday when a suspected World War II-era bomb exploded in Nagaland's Dimapur district, police said.

The blast occurred in Burma Camp area when the scrap collector was pounding the bomb with a hammer to dismantle it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Dr Naieem Mustafa said.

The bomb is suspected to be of World War II-era, he said.

His house was partially damaged due to the blast.

All the four injured persons, including a woman, were taken to a hospital, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)