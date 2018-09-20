One Dead, 10 Injured In Bengal As Clashes Erupt Over Teacher Appointments

Students clashing with the police in Islampur, West Bengal, on Thursday.

A man was shot dead after clashes erupted between students and police over the appointment of teachers at a school in West Bengal's Islampur today. At least 10 people, including police personnel, were also injured in the incident.

The Islampur state-run hospital said 27-year-old Rajesh Sarkar, a former student, was fatally injured in the back by a bullet. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. As the North Dinajpur police have unofficially denied opening fire, the identity of the shooter is still unknown.

According to the students, they had been agitating for the last three days at the Darinbhit high school against authorities appointing three new teachers for some languages while allegedly ignoring other subjects like history, geography and math. A police team was escorting the new teachers to the school today when students blocked the road and clashes erupted.

The BJP has called for a bandh in the area tomorrow.

The police and local administration officials are yet to speak on the incident.