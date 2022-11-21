On Youthful Looks, Law Minister, Chief Justice's Banter at Delhi Event

DY Chandrachud said, "I realised that I was 12 years old when the law minister was born".

The "youthful looks" of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju became the subject of much pleasantry at the Bar Council's felicitation programme over the weekend. The clip of the event, held on Friday, was shared by the law minister today, with a reiteration.

"I'm sure, nobody will dispute about the genuinely youthful looks of the Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud !!" read the tweet of Mr Rijiju, who, at the age of 51, is one of the younger ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

The Chief Justice, who is 63 years old, claimed that he is an "imposter" in the "youthful looks" department.

"By doing a Google search a short while ago, I realised that I was 12 years old when the law minister was born. So that would justify my saying that I'm an imposter. He belongs to the category of young," Justice Chandrachud said at the programme, drawing laughter and cheers from the audience.

Mr Rijiju, not to be outdone, archly said he would "give no clarification" about his date of birth.

"They look at my date of birth. And I have to give no clarification about my date of birth. So let it be what is there in the record. I will not challenge," said the law minister, whose snappy videos on health and fitness have drawn many positive comments on social media.

"When somebody calls me the young-looking law minister -- naturally, who would not want to be called young?" Mr Rijiju went on to add. "But the greatest happiness that I had in the recent times is that the Chief Justice of India is looking really young," he added to loud guffaws from the audience.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India earlier this week. In his first statements to the media after taking oath, he said "serving the ordinary citizen" was his priority.

At Friday's felicitation programme, he reiterated the sentiment.

Speaking of the district judiciary, he said it was not the "big ticket judgments that High Courts and Supreme Court write, but the small cases that the judiciary deal with... they are the ones that bring peace and tranquility".

"I hope my tenure will be marked by harmony and balance. I have learnt this from my elders that this is crucial to maintaining the tranquility of our society. Courts have a very important role in defining harmony and balance," he added.