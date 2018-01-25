On Video, Woman Shot 10 Times In Face, Chest In UP's Meerut. Son Killed Too Police says five cops have been suspended for administrative lapses.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT The entire crime was recorded on a CCTV camera installed outside the house Meerut: At a village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a 60-year-old woman was shot dead by three men - who fired 10 bullets at her from point blank range - on Wednesday. Her son was also found shot dead in a car near the village.



The woman, Nichettar Kaur, was sitting on a cot outside her house, with another woman seated on a cot adjacent to hers. Suddenly a man walks up to them, with what seems to be a country-made pistol and fires at the chest of Nichettar Kaur from a distance of barely two feet. As the woman slumps down on the cot, two more men with pistols in hand, walk towards her, repeatedly firing at her torso.



While the attackers are reloading their firearms, one of them walks up to the other woman on the adjacent cot, and asks her to leave.



With the elderly woman still moving on the cot, already shot six times, one of the gunmen moves in with a fresh pistol, and shoots her in the head. The other two attackers follow his lead and shoot the woman in the face, before fleeing from the spot.



The entire crime was recorded on a CCTV camera installed outside the elderly woman's house. The faces of the attackers were covered with handkerchiefs.



Nichettar Kaur and her son, Balwinder, had to appear in court on Thursday as witnesses in the murder case of her husband, who was killed in a land dispute in 2016. A few people from their extended family had been jailed for the murder.



The woman and her son had been warned by people close to the accused against testifying in court.



Police says five cops have been suspended for administrative lapses.



"One person has been arrested and we are looking at his crime records and will reveal more soon. We have suspended five policemen including the police station in charge of the area," said Anand Kumar, the policeman in charge of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.



