On Video, RJD Legislator Slaps Man Over Land Dispute In Bihar

In a video that has surfaced online, RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav can be seen abusing a man before slapping him on the face.

All India | | Updated: January 12, 2019 14:45 IST
Lakshisarai (Bihar): 

A legislator of Rashtriya Janata Dal slapped a man on Friday allegedly over a land dispute in Bihar.

In a video that has surfaced online, RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav can be seen abusing a man before slapping him on the face at a construction site in Suryagarha.

Following the complaint by the man, the police has registered a case.

"We have received a written complaint where the complainant has alleged that while he was overseeing the construction of boundary wall at his plot, the local MLA arrived at the place and misbehaved with him," said police officer Nirajan Sinha.

"The man has alleged that the legislator abused and thrashed him.  Necessary action will be taken after the investigation," he added.

