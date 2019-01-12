On Video, RJD Legislator Slaps Man Over Land Dispute In Bihar

On video, RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav can be seen abusing a man before slapping him.

A legislator of Rashtriya Janata Dal slapped a man on Friday allegedly over a land dispute in Bihar.

In a video that has surfaced online, RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav can be seen abusing a man before slapping him on the face at a construction site in Suryagarha.

Following the complaint by the man, the police has registered a case.

#WATCH Bihar: RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav slaps a man in Lakhisarai district's Suryagarha over a land dispute matter. A case has been registered in this regard. (Note: Strong language) (11.01.2019) pic.twitter.com/JvX5PEG2b1 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

"We have received a written complaint where the complainant has alleged that while he was overseeing the construction of boundary wall at his plot, the local MLA arrived at the place and misbehaved with him," said police officer Nirajan Sinha.



"The man has alleged that the legislator abused and thrashed him. Necessary action will be taken after the investigation," he added.